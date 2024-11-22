Politics

ANC hails by-election victory in Eastern Cape

By DispatchLIVE - 22 November 2024
ANC provincial communications head Gift Ngqondi.
ANC provincial communications head Gift Ngqondi.
Image: SUPPLIED

The ANC in the Eastern Cape has welcomed the results of Wednesday’s by-election in ward 23, Bedford, in the Raymond Mhlaba local municipality.

The party’s councillor candidate Ndileka Rosemary Xameni came out on top.

The party retained the seat it won in the 2021 municipal elections, with 59,08% of the total votes cast, compared to 67,14% during the 2021 municipal elections.

Voter turnout was 53,45%.

Provincial communications head Gift Ngqondi said the party’s victory was due to “the solid support the ANC continues to enjoy from the people of SA”.

“We do not take the confidence shown by the people for granted and commit to redouble our efforts to work with them to address their problems,” Ngqondi said.

The ANC thanked its provincial and regional elections team, volunteers, members, and supporters for their tireless efforts, which ensured the decisive outcome.

The party called on the newly elected councillor to prioritise service delivery and serve communities with humility and dedication.

