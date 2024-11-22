Cameron's proposal includes creating a specialised hub to collect and analyse data, enhanced community reporting and support and targeting extortion operations.
“We believe that through these measures we can empower communities, dismantle criminal syndicates, bolster crime intelligence strategies and restore public confidence in law enforcement.
“By forcing these illegal higher business costs, extortionists are not just committing robbery but are directly causing slowed economic growth, decreased investment and reduced tax revenues. They are stealing from business but they are also stealing from the nation.”
During a standing committee on public accounts meeting in parliament in September, SAPS revealed only 7% of people arrested for extortion were convicted in the past five years.
“While we welcome measures SAPS has implemented such as an anti-extortion hotline, much more must be done to support our criminal justice system. We look forward to working with the police ministry to achieve this.”
TimesLIVE
DA MP Ian Cameron proposes measures to combat extortion
Journalist
Image: Parliament/Justice and security cluster /X
DA MP and parliament's police portfolio committee chair Ian Cameron has proposed a comprehensive plan to police minister Senzo Mchunu to tackle the growing crisis of extortion in South Africa.
Construction mafias continue to wreak havoc in the industry, disrupting 180 projects worth R63bn since 2019.
“It is time the SAPS focuses on extortion with the urgency this growing criminal trend demands,” Cameron said on Friday.
“The DA will not accept that businesses, small and large, vendors and traders, construction projects, restaurants, medical practices, shops and service providers are increasingly being forced at gunpoint to pay a 'pirate tax' just to operate.”
Many construction companies have been forced to pay hefty protection fees to the extortionists.
Highest number of extortion cases reported in Eastern Cape
Cameron's proposal includes creating a specialised hub to collect and analyse data, enhanced community reporting and support and targeting extortion operations.
“We believe that through these measures we can empower communities, dismantle criminal syndicates, bolster crime intelligence strategies and restore public confidence in law enforcement.
“By forcing these illegal higher business costs, extortionists are not just committing robbery but are directly causing slowed economic growth, decreased investment and reduced tax revenues. They are stealing from business but they are also stealing from the nation.”
During a standing committee on public accounts meeting in parliament in September, SAPS revealed only 7% of people arrested for extortion were convicted in the past five years.
“While we welcome measures SAPS has implemented such as an anti-extortion hotline, much more must be done to support our criminal justice system. We look forward to working with the police ministry to achieve this.”
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos