The ANC Women's League (ANCWL) wants President Cyril Ramaphosa to “immediately deport undocumented foreign nationals”.
This is in a list of demands which it will deliver after a march on the Union Buildings in Pretoria on Friday.
Briefing journalists on Wednesday, the league's secretary-general Nokuthula Nqaba said the league, supported by ANC national leaders, will hand over a memorandum detailing their demands for the government's response to gender-based violence and and femicide (GBVF).
The list includes a review of the parole system for rape offenders and stricter gun controls.
“To address and eradicate GBV and femicide in South Africa, we demand mandatory training of police and judicial officials to handle GBV cases sensitively,” said Nqaba.
“We demand increased funding for shelters, counselling centres and legal aid to provide holistic support for victims of GBVF.
Deport undocumented foreigners immediately, ANCWL tells Ramaphosa
ANC Women's League to deliver list of demands after march on Union Buildings on Friday
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
The ANC Women's League (ANCWL) wants President Cyril Ramaphosa to “immediately deport undocumented foreign nationals”.
This is in a list of demands which it will deliver after a march on the Union Buildings in Pretoria on Friday.
Briefing journalists on Wednesday, the league's secretary-general Nokuthula Nqaba said the league, supported by ANC national leaders, will hand over a memorandum detailing their demands for the government's response to gender-based violence and and femicide (GBVF).
The list includes a review of the parole system for rape offenders and stricter gun controls.
“To address and eradicate GBV and femicide in South Africa, we demand mandatory training of police and judicial officials to handle GBV cases sensitively,” said Nqaba.
“We demand increased funding for shelters, counselling centres and legal aid to provide holistic support for victims of GBVF.
Five Eastern Cape ANCYL regions set for elective conferences
“It is our resolve that we demand a just and safer South Africa where women and girls are protected, empowered and free from violence.
“We further call on the government to expeditiously implement the immediate deportation of undocumented foreign nationals.”
ANC leaders have over the years had clashing views on the government's response to immigration-related issues.
Nqaba said ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula would join the march on Friday.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos