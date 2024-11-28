R65m spent, but nothing to show for Bhisho precinct project, says DA
The ambitious R1.6bn Bhisho precinct project is more than a decade overdue and has, to date, nothing to show for the R65m already spent on it, the DA says...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R49.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.