POLL | Is Mtolo right in saying Ramaphosa and Mbalula should take responsibility for election outcome?

The ANC has been grappling with whether to disband its KwaZulu-Natal executive after a dismal showing in the elections.
KwaZulu-Natal secretary Bheki Mtolo has fired a salvo against the ANC leadership, claiming the national party leaders must also accept responsibility for the electoral loss.
“The national executive committee led by President Cyril Ramaphosa and secretary-general Fikile Mbalula lost the country with that 40%. They must take that responsibility,” he said.
Speaking on Thursday evening, Mtolo — who has been put at the centre of the issues facing the party in the province — said its regional, provincial and national leaders were not willing to take responsibility for their electoral challenges.
“We lost power during the elections. You would swear the ANC lost power in KZN alone if you were not in the country and listening to ANC members, but the truth is the ANC started losing power and support in 2009. While it was growing in KZN, it lost support in all other provinces. It lost support in 2009 except in KZN. In 2014 it lost support except in KZN.”
