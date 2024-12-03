WATCH | 'MK tried, but I decided I was staying in the ANC' — Dlamini-Zuma

ANC veteran Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma says members of the MK Party attempted to recruit her but she declined their offer.
Speaking to Sunday Times politics editor Sibongakonke Shoba, Dlamini-Zuma discussed a range of sociopolitical issues.
She acknowledged that while the emergence of the MK Party had surprised her, it highlighted a clear reality: some ANC supporters chose not to vote for the governing party in the May 29 elections.
“I didn’t expect the formation of the party, but I thought there would be people who wouldn’t vote because they felt despondent about not connecting with the ANC,” she said.
“Maybe we were not delivering services properly as they would have liked us to, we were not as humble as they would have liked. There have been quite a lot of people in our strongholds who have not been voting.
“[The] MK [Party] happened and it happened quickly. They ate into our support base and that’s also probably why the ANC got less than 50% [of the vote].
“They tried [to recruit me] but I decided I was staying in the ANC.”
