KSD unveils ‘container city’ plan to spruce up Mthatha CBD
The King Sabata Dalindyebo local municipality plans to spruce up the chaotic and messy “Lagos-style” street trading area in the Mthatha CBD by moving hundreds of mobile containers to specially created “container city” spaces...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R49.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.