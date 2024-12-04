President Cyril Ramaphosa removed embattled Thembi Simelane from the all-important justice ministry in a cabinet reshuffle on Tuesday evening.
Mmamoloko Kubayi will now be the minister of justice, while Simelane will take over the human settlements ministry.
Simelane has been embroiled in a litany of corruption allegations stemming from her time as Polokwane mayor. She is accused of wrongdoing after admitting to obtaining a loan of more than R500,000 from a businessman who had facilitated the Polokwane municipality’s investment in the now-collapsed VBS Mutual Bank.
Two government officials earlier on Tuesday told TimesLIVE Premium Ramaphosa would soon make changes to his executive as the cloud hanging over Simelane could not continue unabated.
“How long can you hold ground with a compromised minister of justice? The issue is not about the accusations. The issue is the portfolio Thembi holds because bodies that could investigate her in future also have to report to her,” said the senior government official before Ramaphosa’s announcement.
POLL | Why is Cyril Ramaphosa not dropping Thembi Simelane from his cabinet?
Image: Freddy Mavunda/Business Day
