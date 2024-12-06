Mbalula dismisses calls for national shutdown demanding Ramaphosa's resignation

The ANC remains resolute in defending South Africa’s sovereignty, uplifting its people and ensuring the country is a home for all who respect its laws and contribute positively to its growth.
ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula has dismissed calls for a national shutdown demanding President Cyril Ramaphosa step down.
This after a public outcry about Ramaphosa's governance and decision-making, particularly his recent commitment to strengthen trade ties with Nigeria.
Ramaphosa's announcement that qualifying Nigerian businesses would be granted a five-year multiple entry visa to simplify trade sparked outrage, with many calling for his resignation. However, addressing the media on Friday, Mbalula defended Ramaphosa, describing the calls for his resignation as a “failed attempt to sow chaos”.
“These opportunists have no plan for building South Africa, only destruction. To our people we say reject these distractions and remain focused on rebuilding our communities and creating opportunities for all,” Mbalula said.
The ANC remains resolute in defending South Africa’s sovereignty, uplifting its people and ensuring the country is a home for all who respect its laws and contribute positively to its growth.
“We are here to lead and we will not falter in this responsibility. We will not betray our values and principles nor abandon our goal of a nonracial, non-sexist democratic South Africa and a cause of 'a better life for all'.”
Mbalula reaffirmed the party's trust in Ramaphosa's leadership.
“Our democratically elected president, Cyril Ramaphosa, remains our president and will be defended. The people shall govern. The attack on Ramaphosa is an attack on the ANC.
“We reaffirm the ANC’s commitment to South Africa’s partnerships with nations across the globe, particularly the African nations with whom we share common developmental objectives, based on mutual growth and shared prosperity.”
