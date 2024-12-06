Those behind ANCYL parallel conferences face censure
Meeting at Calata House resolves to institute disciplinary process after weekend leaderships elections
Eastern Cape ANC Youth League members who conducted parallel elective conferences in their regions last weekend will soon be subjected to a disciplinary process which could see them booted from party structures. ..
