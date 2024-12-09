Department ready to handle surge in festive season trauma cases, says health MEC
Provincial health MEC Ntandokazi Capa has raised concerns over an anticipated surge in trauma cases over the festive season which could put strain on the department’s overstretched emergency vehicles...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R49.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.