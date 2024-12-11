Buses provided free only for MKP's KZN supporters: Floyd Shivambu

Shivambu has extended invitations to progressive caucus allies in parliament.
MK Party supporters from outside KwaZulu-Natal will have to pay for their own travel to the party’s first anniversary celebrations in Durban at the weekend.
The celebration on December 15 will be at Moses Mabhida Stadium.
The party's secretary-general, Floyd Shivambu, briefed journalists on Wednesday about preparations for the anniversary. He said the party prioritised transport for party supporters from KZN for logistical reasons.
“We have secured transportation for all 11 regions in KwaZulu-Natal and 44 municipalities. We want to state that we are not going to provide transport for members and supporters of uMkhonto weSizwe from other provinces. The capacity of the stadium and the logistical arrangements and preparedness that we have put in place will not be adequate to host the entire country,” Shivambu said.
“We have made arrangements strictly for KwaZulu-Natal. Those who voluntarily at their cost want to come, they are allowed.
“We have spoken to Prasa to provide us trains that come from kwaMashu, Cato Ridge and uMlazi. We will provide trains for free.”
Shivambu has extended invitations to progressive caucus allies in parliament.
“We're extending an invitation to the EFF, the African Transformation Movement (ATM) and to the African Unity Congress, which is part of the progressive caucus. We will give them an opportunity to give messages of support,” he said.
MKP and the EFF have been at odds, with the red berets losing some leaders to Zuma's party. The MK Party's celebrations take place as the EFF hosts its third elective conference in Johannesburg.
The MKP's and the ANC's uMkhonto we Sizwe celebrations are likely to clash this weekend as they share the same anniversary date.
The ANC has used December 16 to celebrate the formation of its disbanded military wing, uMkhonto we Sizwe, which fought the apartheid government.
MKP will celebrate the party's strides in South African politics after it broke a 30-year record when it contested national and provincial elections for the first time in the May 29 elections and attained more than 2-million votes. Since 1994, no new South African party had attained more than 2-million votes in its first election run.
