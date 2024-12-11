Ramaphosa stressed that addressing unemployment and fostering inclusive economic growth must be central to Mpumalanga's future development. “For Mpumalanga, inclusive economic growth and job creation must be at the forefront of all the efforts we embark upon. Like other provinces, Mpumalanga needs to grow the economy in a much faster way so many more people can benefit,” he said.
‘Nearly half of youth unemployed’ — Ramaphosa rings alarm on Mpumalanga’s jobless crisis
During his recent visit to Mpumalanga, President Cyril Ramaphosa highlighted the high unemployment rate in the province, noting it exceeded the national average.
“We know the province faces enormous challenges. The unemployment rate in Mpumalanga is higher than the national average. We know nearly half of all young people in the province are unemployed. More than half the population live below the lower bound of the poverty line,” he said.
Ramaphosa was in Mpumalanga for his third engagement between the national and provincial cabinets after similar meetings in KwaZulu-Natal and Limpopo.
In the fourth quarter of 2023, Mpumalanga recorded an unemployment rate of 34.9%, surpassing the national average of 32.1%.
The province ranked fourth in unemployment among the nine provinces with the unemployment rate among youth (ages 15 to 34) at 46.4%, significantly higher than the 25.9% rate for adults aged 35-64.
The provincial unemployment statistics also revealed a large proportion of unemployed people in Mpumalanga had not completed their secondary education (41.4%), while 39.9% had completed their secondary education.
Alarmingly, 7.6% of the unemployed had not completed any level of education beyond primary school. Only 11.1% had qualifications beyond matric.
Ramaphosa stressed that addressing unemployment and fostering inclusive economic growth must be central to Mpumalanga's future development. “For Mpumalanga, inclusive economic growth and job creation must be at the forefront of all the efforts we embark upon. Like other provinces, Mpumalanga needs to grow the economy in a much faster way so many more people can benefit,” he said.
He highlighted the province's potential to be a key economic driver for the country, citing Mpumalanga’s role as South Africa's energy hub.
“Mpumalanga can be one of South Africa's growth engines. You are the powerhouse of our country. Most of the electricity we have is generated here. You give the nation power. It is an advantage you have because most of our electricity comes from here, fuelled by the abundant coal reserves in this province,” said Ramaphosa.
The president also discussed the province’s role in South Africa’s transition to a low-carbon economy, acknowledging the challenges and opportunities the shift presents for Mpumalanga.
“Mpumalanga will continue to be vital to the social and economic development of our country for many years to come. For this reason, the province will also be at the centre of the just transition to a low-carbon economy. These are some of the discussions we ought to have to see how best we can turn the tide around so greater benefit can flow from this era we are getting into of a low-carbon economy.”
He emphasised the need for investments in new technologies and industries, as well as the importance of upskilling and reskilling the workforce to meet the demands of the emerging economy.
“This presents challenges and opportunities. We need to ensure the transition does not damage the livelihoods of our people in this province. Rather, we must plan and invest in new technologies, new industries, and we must skill our people and upskill them into jobs that are needed in the new era so we can build thriving communities,” he said.
Ramaphosa said agriculture could be a driver of growth in the province.
“This is a fertile province which has the ability to sustain a wide variety of agricultural activities,” he said.
He praised the province’s investment in infrastructure, which he sees as vital to attracting both investment and tourism.
“Mpumalanga is a province of natural splendour. It has long been a destination for visitors from across South Africa and the world. We are encouraged by the determination of the province to invest in infrastructure that attracts investment and people to visit. The infrastructure is necessary for economic development,” he said.
Eastern Cape records welcome drop in unemployment
Ramaphosa stressed the importance of co-ordinated efforts between national and provincial governments to improve infrastructure, crucial not only for economic growth but also for improving the lives of residents.
“Infrastructure is important to improve the lives of citizens, from bulk water infrastructure to hospitals, clinics, bridges and schools. This aligns with national government’s focus on massive infrastructure investment.”
Ramaphosa emphasised the importance of working together as a united government, setting collective goals for the benefit of all provinces.
“As a country, we must make sure these are developed to the fullest potential and that as we work, we complement each other on what we are good at. It would be good if our provinces are able to carve out areas in which they are excellent. We must go beyond saying this is the province where the sun rises. We must say this is the province that is excellent in doing ABCD.’”
