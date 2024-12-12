Politics

BCM fights back on R2m payout claim

Dismissed senior official wins battle to be reinstated and paid R2.1m

Premium
By ASANDA NINI - 12 December 2024

The controversial and unprecedented move in 2021 by the Buffalo City Metro council to permanently absorb more than 100 political appointees, despite the dissenting voices of opposition parties, has come back to bite...

