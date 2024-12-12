Courtesy of SABC News
SACP general secretary Solly Mapaila is on Thursday delivering the party's political report.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
WATCH | SACP general secretary Solly Mapaila delivers political report
Courtesy of SABC News
SACP general secretary Solly Mapaila is on Thursday delivering the party's political report.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos