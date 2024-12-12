Politics

WATCH | Ramaphosa hosts Angolan counterpart President Joao Lourenco

By TimesLIVE - 12 December 2024

Courtesy of SABC News

President Cyril Ramaphosa is on Thursday hosting his Angolan counterpart President Joao Lourenco.

TimesLIVE

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

SACP Conference | General Secretary Solly Mapaila delivers SACP Political Report
This 82-year-old takes on the rocky slopes of Rio de Janeiro | REUTERS