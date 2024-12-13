Courtesy of SABC News
The EFF is holding its third National People's Assembly at the Nasrec Expo Centre in Johannesburg from Friday.
Party leaders will be elected over the next three days.
WATCH LIVE | EFF’s third National People’s Assembly at Nasrec
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
