Politics

WATCH LIVE | EFF’s third National People’s Assembly at Nasrec

By TimesLIVE - 13 December 2024

Courtesy of SABC News

The EFF is holding its third National People's Assembly at the Nasrec Expo Centre in Johannesburg from Friday. 

Party leaders will be elected over the next three days.

Scenes from Nasrec in Johannesburg before the EFF's third National People's Assembly gets under way.
Scenes from Nasrec in Johannesburg before the EFF's third National People's Assembly gets under way.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
Nasrec in Johannesburg before the EFF's third National People's Assembly gets under way.
Nasrec in Johannesburg before the EFF's third National People's Assembly gets under way.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
Delegates enter Nasrec in Johannesburg before the EFF's third National People's Assembly gets under way.
Delegates enter Nasrec in Johannesburg before the EFF's third National People's Assembly gets under way.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
Nasrec in Johannesburg before the EFF's third National People's Assembly gets under way.
Nasrec in Johannesburg before the EFF's third National People's Assembly gets under way.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
Delegates enter Nasrec before the EFF's third National People's Assembly gets under way.
Delegates enter Nasrec before the EFF's third National People's Assembly gets under way.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
The stage is set for the EFF's third National People's Assembly at Nasrec, Johannesburg.
The stage is set for the EFF's third National People's Assembly at Nasrec, Johannesburg.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi

TimesLIVE

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

EFF 3rd National People's Assembly at Nasrec
#MSWOn947 | Robert Marawa on 947 | Manqoba Mngqithi