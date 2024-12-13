The EFF has declined to attend the MK Party's (MKP) 1st anniversary celebration, claiming it did not receive a formal invitation.
‘We are not going’: EFF declines MKP’s ‘invitation’ to 1st anniversary celebration
Image: EFF
The EFF has declined to attend the MK Party's (MKP) 1st anniversary celebration, claiming it did not receive a formal invitation.
On Wednesday, MKP secretary-general Floyd Shivambu announced parties in the progressive caucus in parliament, including the EFF and the African Transformation Movement (ATM), were invited to give messages of support during the party's celebration.
However, briefing the media on Thursday, EFF secretary-general Marshal Dlamini said the party would not attend the event.
“I don’t have a letter from the president of the MKP. We are not going to the rally,” Dlamini said.
The MKP's celebration is scheduled for Sunday at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban. The EFF is hosting its third National People's Assembly (NPA) in Johannesburg from December 12 to 15.
Despite the snub, MKP deputy president John Hlophe, on behalf of the progressive caucus, wished the EFF well ahead of its NPA.
“While the colours of our shirts may differ, our goals remain intertwined. Let this assembly be a testament to the collective power of progressive movements and a reminder of the transformative potential of solidarity.
“We wish the EFF success in their deliberations and resolutions. May this assembly strengthen their resolve and reaffirm their commitment to the principles of revolutionary change.”
