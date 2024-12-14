The SACP has described the inclusion of the DA in the government of national unity (GNU) as a “betrayal” of the tripartite alliance’s national democratic revolution (NDR), which is a central ideology of the alliance.
The SACP held its fifth special national congress in Boksburg, east of Johannesburg for four days. The congress started on Wednesday and ended on Saturday.
SACP first deputy general secretary Madala Masuku on the last day of the congress lamented the ANC’s decision to govern with the DA.
Cosatu and the SACP's criticism emanate from the DA clashing on policy stances with the ANC including the increase in a national minimum wage, the Basic Education Laws Amendment (Bela) Act and National Health Insurance which are key policies for the alliance.
“The coalition government with the neoliberal DA under the so-called government of national unity represents a betrayal of the NDR transformative objective. We believe this coalition prioritises austerity and privatisation over the interest of the working class and the poor,” Masuku said.
He was upbeat about the SACP’s decision to contest the 2026 municipal elections. Cosatu supported the party’s decision while remaining coy on which alliance partner it will vote for.
“The SACP’s decision to independently contest the 2026 municipal elections is rooted in the need to address the crisis facing the working class and the poor. This is essential for advancing working class representation and ensuring that the voices and struggles of the working class drive local governance,” Masuku said.
He said the party’s decision to contest the elections separately from the tripartite alliance was essential in pushing for reconfiguration of the alliance.
The SACP and Cosatu laboured this point which deputy president Paul Mashatile who spoke at the congress on Friday addressed. Mashatile promised the ANC would attend to the matter early next year when alliance partners meet.
GNU with DA a betrayal of alliance ideology: SACP
Journalist
Image: SACP/X
Image: Sinesipho Schrieber
Former president Thabo Mbeki attended the congress for three days. TimesLIVE Premium previously reported this was the first SACP congress he attended since 1998.
Mbeki implored the SACP to be part of the national dialogue — an initiative he proposed to the ANC before the May 29 elections to bring together all societal stakeholders to discuss the future of South Africa.
“There has been great enthusiasm for this national dialogue, people want to be part of this dialogue. People feel that at last they can get to speak about the South Africa we want. What is outstanding now is an announcement that will be made by the head of state. Comrade Cyril Ramaphosa, has been saying that he supports the national dialogue and the GNU also supports it. He will then say ‘this is how the national dialogue will proceed’. I am sure the party [SACP] will get an invitation to the national dialogue. All of the parties in the National Assembly will be invited. I am pretty certain president Ramaphosa will indeed make this announcement in order to kick off this process,” he said.
The national dialogue was supposed to take place December 16 but was postponed by the ANC to next year.
Mbeki emphasised the importance of national dialogue, saying the people of South Africa 30 years into democracy needed to paint how they want their future to look — more importantly for the government to implement those resolutions.
“It is the very first time that all our people will be coming together to talk about the future of South Africa. President Ramaphosa has made this point that what comes out of that, because it's the people talking, must be binding on the government. That is the importance on the outcome of that process.”
TimesLIVE
