EFF leader Julius Malema says the party is bigger than individuals. He and the party's leadership briefed the media ahead of the elections of new leadership on Saturday.
When asked about the absence of EFF MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi at the party's national people's assembly, Malema said: “He is not here and it is not in our interest to entertain such nonsense.”
Ndlozi was noticeably absent from the UJ Soweto campus on Thursday where delegates gathered to register for voting on the party's new leadership. He has also been silent on organisational matters.
WATCH | 'He is not here': Malema on Mbuyseni Ndlozi's absence at elective conference
