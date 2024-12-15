WATCH | Malema re-elected as EFF president

EFF leader Julius Malema has been re-elected unopposed as president of the red berets for his third term.
He has led the party since its inception, being at the helm for 11 years, and will continue to do so for the next five years.
The deputy president vacancy left by now MK Party secretary Floyd Shivambu has been occupied by close Malema ally Godrich Gardee.
Gardee served as the party's inaugural secretary-general in the first central command team and was elected unopposed.
Outgone secretary-general Marshall Dlamini has been re-elected in the post, unopposed.
The deputy secretary-general position has been filled by party spokesperson Leigh Anne Mathys, who was elected unopposed.
The treasurer-general position was retained by Omphile Maotwe , who was also elected unopposed.
The national chairperson is a new entrant, an EFF MP from the Western Cape by the name of Nontando Nolutshungu.
The top six collective has been backed by 2,500 voting delegates.
The nomination process for the additional members of the central command team is under way.
A total of 60 individuals are expected to be elected to the party's highest decision-making body, with a gender guideline of half of those positions being reserved for women.
TimesLIVE
TimesLIVE
