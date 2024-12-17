The party was expected to fill the stadium to capacity, especially coming in strong as a new party in the May 29 general election, claiming third place, just six months after its launch.
‘Curious scenario’: ANC, EFF lay into low turnout at MK Party’s anniversary shindig
'What a poor way to close a year and mark your existence,' EFF's Sinawo Thambo said.
Image: uMkhonto WeSizwe Party/ Twitter
The MK Party’s first anniversary celebration at Moses Mabhida Stadium on Sunday has ignited a heated debate about attendance numbers.
The party celebrated its first anniversary at the weekend, followed by an extravagant gala dinner on Monday.
Despite thousands gathering, the stadium wasn’t fully packed, prompting criticism from ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula. “This fallacious claim Zuma is making that elections were rigged, and he got more support; we should have seen that in big numbers today at Moses Mabhida,” he said.
The party was expected to fill the stadium to capacity, especially coming in strong as a new party in the May 29 general election, claiming third place, just six months after its launch.
EFF MP Sinawo Thambo also criticised the turnout. “Jokes aside, I don’t understand how they were able to organise a successful rally at Orlando Stadium in Soweto, yet could not do so at Moses Mabhida in eThekwini,” he said.
“Arguably, this is their base. This is a drastic decline in either organisational capacity or appeal in seven months. What has changed in seven months that has resulted in a decay of this nature? It’s a curious scenario.
“When they fail dismally and embarrassingly, they want to change the narrative that filling stadiums doesn’t win elections. No-one ever claimed that. If going to Mabhida was not about filling the stadium, why did you go there? Stadium politics are about a show of force and boosting the morale of the rank and file, and that was a lame showing at Mabhida. What a poor way to close a year and mark your existence.”
The sun and the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (PRASA) were reportedly some of the obstacles that resulted in the lower number of people in attendance.
Speaking on the sidelines at the party's gala dinner on Monday, MK Party's Dali Mpofu attributed the lower turnout to those issues but maintained that expectations were realistic given their election performance.
“Given that, particularly here in eThekwini, where we got 600,000 votes, that was a realistic expectation. But I mean, because it's this time of the year and there were all these sabotages, particularly on the transport side, we don't want to make excuses. I think that they had more than 50,000 people in the stadium is something unprecedented. I would take any number for a one-year-old [party].”
