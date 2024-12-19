KZN EFF provincial secretary fires PA for attending MK Party celebration

The provincial secretary of the EFF in KwaZulu-Natal, Nkululeko Ngubane, has fired his personal assistant, Sphamandla Ngcobo, and suspended him from the party for allegedly attending the MK Party's first anniversary celebrations at Moses Mabhida Stadium on Sunday.

Speaking to TimesLIVE, Ngubane said Ngcobo was seen mingling with MK Party leaders during the event, sparking concerns about his loyalty to the EFF. He said Ngcobo's actions compromised his trustworthiness, leading to his suspension and termination.

“I can't work with someone who is not trustworthy and loyal. Ngcobo will never come back. Yes, he's still a member because there's a constitution, hence the suspension, but as a staff member, he's fired. That is non-negotiable.”

He said Ngcobo claimed he had gone to the stadium to deliver an item to someone when asked about this, which Ngubane deemed “worse” as it suggested he was associating with a rival party.

Ngubane emphasised that associating with another party while serving in the EFF was unacceptable.