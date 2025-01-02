The World Health Organisation reported that SA had one of the highest teenage pregnancy rates in the world, with one in four girls becoming pregnant before they reached the age of 20.
“A sizeable number of these pupils are between the ages of 10 and 16, meaning they became pregnant through statutory rape,” Ngqondi said.
He said teenage pregnancy was an emotional matter that needed to be addressed by society at large, as it was a broader and multifaceted problem that required a comprehensive intervention.
“We are calling for conversations regarding teen pregnancies and sexuality education, as they are important if we want to turn the tide and save our children, especially the girl children, as they tend to carry the consequences should they fall pregnant.”
Ngqondi said communities, parents, caregivers, teachers, and health professionals had an obligation to report suspected child abuse cases.
“The challenge of teenage pregnancy is a societal one and requires a transdisciplinary and collective approach. All sectors of society must play an active role in addressing this pandemic effectively.”
ANC adds voice to outrage over teenage pregnancy after 12-year-old gives birth
Image: 123RF/ sam74100
The ANC in the Eastern Cape has weighed in on the outrage over teenage pregnancy after a 12-year-old girl gave birth in Komani on New Year's Day.
Provincial communications head Gift Ngqondi said teenage pregnancy was a grave concern.
“We are calling on all social partners, including the departments of basic education and social development, to urgently come on board to decisively deal with this social ill and provide support to both the victim and her family.”
Ngqondi said the country had a Prevention and Management of Learner Pregnancy policy in place at schools, which obliged them to report cases of teenage pregnancy.
“Section 110 of the Children's Act, 38 of 2005, makes provision for reporting suspected cases of abuse for purposes of triggering immediate response and measures to assist a child whose life is at risk,” Ngqondi said.
