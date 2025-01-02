The EFF (EFF) in the Eastern Cape has condemned the shocking case of a 12-year-old girl who gave birth at Frontier Hospital in Komani on New Year's Day.
Provincial chair Zilindile Vena described the incident as a “distressing reflection of systemic failures in protecting our children”.
Vena said the incident highlighted the pervasive issues of statutory rape, inadequate reporting mechanisms and socioeconomic challenges plaguing the province.
“Since April 2024, the Eastern Cape has recorded over 4,000 births among girls aged 10 to 19 in public healthcare facilities, with 94 of these births involving girls between the ages of 10 and 14,” he said.
“The OR Tambo district municipality has reported the highest number of teenage pregnancies, with 1,269 cases, followed by Alfred Nzo (681), Nelson Mandela Bay (506), and Chris Hani (489).”
EFF slams 'distressing' systemic failures after 12-year-old gives birth in Eastern Cape
Image: 123RF/Kati Finnell
Vena attributed the province's entrenched rape culture to communities' reluctance to report sexual crimes, which perpetuates a cycle of abuse and silences victims.
The EFF has called for the swift arrest and prosecution of the 17-year-old boy allegedly responsible for impregnating the 12-year-old girl, emphasising that the safety and wellbeing of children are non-negotiable.
The party has also lamented delay in addressing the crisis of teen pregnancies, particularly those resulting from statutory rape.
On Wednesday, social development minister Bukiwe Fanta said the person who impregnated the girl should be arrested.
Fanta said the provincial government was determined to tackle the problem of teenage pregnancy.
