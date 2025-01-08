ANC determined to rebuild trust: Ramaphosa on visit to Robben Island

He said Robben Island represented resilience, as it was meant to crush the souls of freedom fighters but instead became an island of revolutionary debate and learning.
The ANC marked its 113th anniversary celebrations with a trip down memory lane by visiting Robben Island.
Though the party will officially hold its main celebration event on Saturday at Mandela Park Stadium in Khayelitsha, January 8 marks the party’s birthday.
Led by President Cyril Ramaphosa, ANC leaders descended on the island where many freedom fighters including Nelson Mandela, Denis Goldberg, Andrew Mlangeni, Walter Sisulu and Goven Mbeki were incarcerated by the apartheid regime.
“Today is the 113th anniversary of the founding of the movement of the people, the African National Congress. It is fitting that we should gather here on Robben Island to mark this occasion,” said Ramaphosa.
“This island occupies a significant place in the history of our movement and the people of this country. Robben Island is a symbol both of enslavement and rebellion. It is a site of imprisonment and resistance. On this day, at this place, we pay tribute to the men and women who fought so courageously against colonialism and apartheid.”
He said Robben Island represented resilience, as it was meant to crush the souls of freedom fighters but instead became an island of revolutionary debate and learning.
“In this harsh environment, under punishing conditions, these freedom fighters challenged the arrogance and pettiness of the authorities,” he said. “Instead of breaking their spirit, their time on Robben Island strengthened their resolve to defeat apartheid and build a free, united and democratic South Africa.”
For the ANC, Ramaphosa said, the visit to the island on the party’s birthday was an important reaffirmation of the party's determination to continue fighting for the liberation of all South Africans.
He said the visit was a message to the party’s detractors that despite the challenges faced by the ANC, including losing its majority at the polls last year, it would “rise from the ashes” as it had done before.
“We are firmly committed to the path of renewal and rebuilding. We are determined to work to rebuild the trust of the South African people in the ANC and to become an ever more effective champion of their liberation,” said Ramaphosa. “We learn from the experience of those imprisoned on Robben Island that rebuilding a movement requires effective organisation and thorough political engagement. Rebuilding requires vibrant democratic practice, accountability and discipline.”
The ANC leaders visited the limestone quarry where Mandela and others toiled daily, breaking rocks as the apartheid regime tried to break their spirits.
Ramaphosa sat in Mandela’s famous prison cell where he reflected on his own six months' incarceration at the now Kgosi Mampuru prison.
