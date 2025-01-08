Mbalula said it was only a matter of time before South Africans saw Zuma for what he was, a liar.
Mbalula dares Zuma to take the ANC to court over his expulsion as he labels him a 'mischievous liar'
ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula says the timing of Jacob Zuma’s letter demanding reinstatement of his membership is an attempt to divert attention away from the party’s 113th anniversary celebrations.
Zuma sent a lawyer’s letter to the party on its birthday, threatening legal action if the ANC does not reinstate his membership by the end of January. The party expelled Zuma last year for several transgressions, including negative remarks about the party and its leadership as well as being behind the formation of the splinter MK Party (MKP).
In the letter dated January 8, Zuma argued that his expulsion contravened both the ANC and the country’s constitutions.
It did not take long for Mbalula to respond, as he tore into Zuma, labelling him a self-centred “liar”.
ANC to charge Tony Yengeni with ill discipline — Mbalula
Speaking on the sidelines of a visit by ANC leaders to Robben Island in Cape Town, Mbalula said the timing of the letter was typical of Zuma’s mischievous actions.
“We are not going to respond to any other thing because it seeks to divert us from this occasion of our 113th year,” said Mbalula.
“He had an opportunity to send his love letter many days ago. He didn’t, but he chose this day. That’s how he works, that’s how he operates. Mischievous, uncouth, ridiculous old man who basically thrives on disunity for his own self-interest. That’s what he does. He doesn’t serve South Africa, he doesn’t serve the ANC, he doesn’t serve our people. He serves himself and only himself. That’s what he is.”
Zuma threatens legal action against ANC, claims his expulsion was illegal
