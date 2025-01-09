Ndlozi's resignation came on the heels of similar departures from within the EFF, including that of deputy leader Floyd Shivambu, who recently defected to became the secretary-general of the MK Party.
Sources close to the EFF suggest Ndlozi's resignation may be linked to tensions in the party, particularly after Shivambu's controversial exit.
The EFF, however, said on Thursday Ndlozi’s resignation, with that of fellow MP Yazini Tetyana, was voluntary.
This takes place in the midst of the ANC’s annual January 8 celebrations, marking its 113th anniversary on January 11.
TimesLIVE
EFF should close shop and come home — Malatji on Ndlozi’s resignation from parliament
Multimedia reporter
Image: ANCYL
ANC Youth League leader Collen Malatji has weighed in on the resignation of EFF MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi.
“I’ve already done the work. I’ve said it in public. It’s not new. We’ve invited the EFF to close shop and come home so we unite everyone behind a national domestic revolution,” said Malatji.
He was addressing the media on the sidelines of the annual Progressive Business Forum event held at Rondebosch Golf Club in the Western Cape.
Asked whether he had personally contacted Ndlozi, Malatji responded: “I’ve called him already.”
The remarks prompted a lighthearted response from President Cyril Ramaphosa: “His equal-age colleague has called him already, so that’s enough.”
EFF's Ndlozi and Tetyana resign from parliament
Ndlozi's resignation came on the heels of similar departures from within the EFF, including that of deputy leader Floyd Shivambu, who recently defected to became the secretary-general of the MK Party.
Sources close to the EFF suggest Ndlozi's resignation may be linked to tensions in the party, particularly after Shivambu's controversial exit.
The EFF, however, said on Thursday Ndlozi’s resignation, with that of fellow MP Yazini Tetyana, was voluntary.
This takes place in the midst of the ANC’s annual January 8 celebrations, marking its 113th anniversary on January 11.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos