LISTEN | Collen Malatji suggests death penalty for child rapists

The ANC has been hosting events in the Western Cape in the lead-up to its 113th anniversary celebrations on Saturday, where party president Cyril Ramaphosa will deliver the main address, expected to focus on public issues including crime, poverty and efforts to boost employment.
Malatji spoke about the high levels of unemployment, particularly among women and youth, which he sees as a contributing factor to social ills such as domestic violence and gender-based violence (GBV).
“The women’s league must also pray against the high levels of unemployment of your children and women and children. The youth and women and children are unemployed and when you are unemployed you have no dignity.”
His remarks follow the recent case of Sibusiso Lawrence from KwaZulu-Natal, who filmed his confession to the brutal murder of his girlfriend Nontobeko Cele, a tragic incident that reignited conversations about the battle against GBV.
Malatji also urged the ANC to be “radically active” and deliberate in ensuring the economy benefits the majority, citing the youth, black people and women.
“It can’t be right that 31 years later the economy is still owned by the minorities and black people in the majority still face poverty, and we celebrate that and do nothing about it.”
Criticism of DA governance in Western Cape
Echoing concerns raised by other ANC leaders visiting the province this week, such as Ramaphosa, deputy president Paul Mashatile and secretary-general Fikile Mbalula, Malatji criticised the governance of the DA in the Western Cape. “We’ve analysed and seen the DA-led government in Cape Town is overseeing a poor population in townships and on farms and the DA does not care about the livelihoods of our people in the Western Cape.”
Religious leaders urged to advocate for economic freedom
Malatji appealed to religious leaders to take a more active role in advocating for economic freedom. “Pastors, no matter where you are, you must preach for economic freedom in our lifetime,” he said. “Churches are filled with poor people who have given up and who believe their only hope is the pastor who must resolve and mobilise them for that revolution. Lead the revolution forward.”
ANC Youth League leader Collen Malatji has suggested the reinstatement of the death penalty for those convicted of raping children.
Speaking in Khayelitsha at the party’s women’s league rally, Malatji asked for prayers for teenage pregnancy, high unemployment, crime and drugs.
“Those who rape children, maybe a death penalty must be brought back for them because what they are doing is a crime against humanity. How do we have a 12-year-old girl — a child giving birth to a child?” There were reports from various provinces about how young girls became mothers over the recent festive season.
