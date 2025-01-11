Politics

WATCH | President Cyril Ramaphosa delivers ANC's January 8 statement

By TimesLIVE - 11 January 2025

Courtesy of SABC

ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa will on Saturday deliver the January 8 statement at Mandela Park stadium in Khayelitsha, Cape Town.

The party is celebrating its 113th birthday in a modest fashion this year, with the stadium being a 2,000-seater arena which is expected to host more than 20,000 ANC supporters from across the city. 

