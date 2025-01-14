The Abantu Batho Congress (ABC) has rubbished claims their leader Philani “PG” Mavundla is planning to close shop and join the MK Party (MKP) led by former president Jacob Zuma.
“We would like to clarify that our president has not met the MKP leader to discuss any such relationship,” the ABC said on Monday. “At no point has the ABC made any demands to Zuma, particularly regarding a mayoral position in eThekwini.”
The ABC said while Mavundla is “truly mayoral material” demonstrated by his time at Umvoti municipality when he achieved a clean audit, claims of demands were fabrications to damage his reputation.
“When the ABC decides on its position regarding any potential collaborations, it would communicate that decision. We are aware of infiltration in the ABC, where individuals are peddling lies to further their own agendas.
“We categorically state the ABC has no objections to the MKP. However, there have been no discussions regarding a merger,” said the ABC.
I'm not joining MK Party and didn't ask Zuma to be mayor: PG Mavundla
Image: Sandile Ndlovu
The controversial Mavundla, who is mayor of Umvoti local municipality, is a known close associate of Zuma and a political protégé.
Mavundla is also one of many businesspeople who benefited through lucrative government tenders under Zuma's government.
Their close relationship was also evident when he saved the ANC from losing the eThekwini metro during the previous local government elections after the city was hung.
The ANC asked Zuma to convince Mavundla to vote with them, which he did, and the ANC took control of the city.
In return, Mavundla was rewarded with a position of deputy mayor. However he was ousted as a member of council and deputy mayor when the ANC and EFF formed the majority of the 125 votes to have him removed in December 2022.
TimesLIVE
