Gauteng agriculture and rural development MEC Vuyiswa Ramokgopa conducted oversight visits to several schools in South Africa's economic hub.
In collaboration with the Chinese consulate general, Ramokgopa will oversee the distribution and planting of fruit trees at five schools.
A total of 200 fruit trees are to be planted during January and February.
Speaking to TimesLIVE, Ramokgopa said the trees will bear fruit for pupils one day.
“For us it's symbolic, but also real because these are fruit trees and they will bear fruit one day, and they can be something the learners can take pride in and learn how to nurture and grow trees.”
WATCH | Ramokgopa's department plants seeds of growth: fruit tree donations to Gauteng schools
