Eastern Cape ANC hails matrics' exemplary achievements

By VUYOLWETHU SANGOTSHA - 16 January 2025
ANC provincial communications head Gift Ngqondi.
THUMBS UP: ANC provincial communications head Gift Ngqondi.
Image: SUPPLIED

The ANC in the Eastern Cape has lauded the matric class of 2024 for their outstanding performance in the National Senior Certificate examinations.

The province secured eighth spot in the provincial rankings, achieving an impressive 84.98% pass rate.

The provincial class of 2024 increased bachelor passes from about 40,000 in 2023 to 45,662 in 2024.

The class earned 36,640 distinctions, with 26,153 pupils attaining diploma passes.

The national pass rate reached an all-time high of 87.3%, up from 82.9% in 2023.

“We salute the department of basic education, teachers and other partners in basic education for their hard work in achieving an overall matric pass rate of 84.9%,” ANC provincial communications head Gift Ngqondi said.

He attributed the improvement in the matric pass rate to the strategy employed by MEC Fundile Gade and his team.

“This has vindicated our approach to ensuring that our education outcomes are achieved.”

The ANC also acknowledged the significant improvements made by several districts, including OR Tambo Coastal, Chris Hani East and Amathole East.

Ngqondi emphasised the importance of educational success in addressing the development challenges facing the country, region and continent.

“We call on tertiary education institutions to ensure that these matriculants receive the necessary support to enrol,” he said.

Ngqondi urged pupils to consider not only university education but also technical and vocational education and training.

“We want to encourage learners to explore all avenues of further education and training,” he said.

The ANC's congratulatory message comes as the country celebrates the achievements of the matric class of 2024.

