ANC dissolves four Eastern Cape regions
OR Tambo, Alfred Nzo, Joe Gqabi and Nelson Mandela Bay to be run by interim structures
The ANC in the Eastern Cape has dissolved four of its regions which are set to be replaced with interim structures to take them into elective conferences in 2025...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R49.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.