Fixing foundation phase vital for improved exam results, says education minister
While SA is over the moon with the 2024 matric exam results, with the Eastern Cape having improved by more than three percentage points, basic education minister Siviwe Gwarube says more focus needs to be invested in the foundation phase...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R49.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.