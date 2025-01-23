Cape Town mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis has been touted as his replacement. Hill-Lewis is said to have good relations with ANC leaders including some in President Cyril Ramaphosa's cabinet.
In an opinion piece this week, veteran journalist Peter Bruce said Steenhuisen's popularity in the party is low, claiming the DA leader will not see out this parliament, or perhaps even this year, as leader.
“A first-rate chief whip, Steenhuisen has been a very ordinary leader. The party is due to hold a federal congress in 2026, but I’m told it may happen earlier,” he said.
But Meyer said there was misguided speculation regarding a possible early elective congress to elect new leadership.
He said section 6.1.2 of the party constitution prescribes an elective congress at least every three years.
The last congress was held in April 2023 and the next one is scheduled on the DA calendar for April 2026, he said.
“It is my constitutional duty to convene congresses on the basis of this time frame. The DA constitution also requires that the DA hold a policy conference, comprising an extended federal council, at least a year before a general election. The DA’s calendar over the next two years includes all these constitutionally-prescribed markers.
“Media speculation suggesting otherwise has no foundation in any decision-making structure of the party. I am determined to implement the provisions of the federal constitution and end media speculation about an early federal congress,” he said.
TimesLIVE
DA attempts to squash rumours Steenhuisen is under siege
Digital Politics Editor
Image: Tebogo Letsie
The DA has sought to quell rumours of possible factional battles after reports its leader John Steenhuisen is under siege and could be on his way out.
In a statement by its federal chairperson Dr Ivan Meyer, the party announced it would be holding its congress in April 2026.
The Sunday Times has reported that Steenhuisen could face competition from those aligned to party federal council chair Helen Zille when he seeks re-election.
Steenhuisen took over the reins when then party leader Mmusi Maimane resigned from the party after the 2019 elections. Steenhuisen was elected twice by its congress. While he has ushered in a new era for the party, leading it into the government of national unity, those against the GNU are said to be shopping for a new leader.
Zille is said to have been part of a faction seeking to negotiate for control of parliament when it met with the ANC while those aligned to Steenhuisen were gunning for the party to be part of the government after the watershed 2024 general elections.
DA dismisses Steenhuisen blue-light car controversy
Cape Town mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis has been touted as his replacement. Hill-Lewis is said to have good relations with ANC leaders including some in President Cyril Ramaphosa's cabinet.
In an opinion piece this week, veteran journalist Peter Bruce said Steenhuisen's popularity in the party is low, claiming the DA leader will not see out this parliament, or perhaps even this year, as leader.
“A first-rate chief whip, Steenhuisen has been a very ordinary leader. The party is due to hold a federal congress in 2026, but I’m told it may happen earlier,” he said.
But Meyer said there was misguided speculation regarding a possible early elective congress to elect new leadership.
He said section 6.1.2 of the party constitution prescribes an elective congress at least every three years.
The last congress was held in April 2023 and the next one is scheduled on the DA calendar for April 2026, he said.
“It is my constitutional duty to convene congresses on the basis of this time frame. The DA constitution also requires that the DA hold a policy conference, comprising an extended federal council, at least a year before a general election. The DA’s calendar over the next two years includes all these constitutionally-prescribed markers.
“Media speculation suggesting otherwise has no foundation in any decision-making structure of the party. I am determined to implement the provisions of the federal constitution and end media speculation about an early federal congress,” he said.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos