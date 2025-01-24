IN FULL | 'Political actors working on a smear campaign': Cape Town MMC JP Smith raided by SAPS

Cape Town safety and security MMC JP Smith, whose offices were raided by police on Friday, believes the incident was part of a carefully planned smear campaign by a “political hit squad” out to get him.
Provincial commercial crimes investigators raided the offices of Smith and energy MMC Xanthea Limberg earlier in the day, suggesting it was part of “forensic investigations which emanate from a case before court”.
“I have been tipped off that some political actors have been working on a smear campaign and have mobilised a political ‘hit-squad’ against me,” Smith said in a lengthy statement.
“I was alerted to this some months ago and some of you will have noticed from posts on social media that some politicians appear to be receiving ‘briefings’ or are involving themselves in what should clearly be a protected police investigation.
“Apart from these telltale warning signs, I have been reliably informed that senior ANC politicians have been briefed by members in SAPS.
“In addition, a concerned person has sent me recordings of conversations that, even just at face value, reveal a political conspiracy against me by political office-bearers, a private security company and possibly that of members in SAPS, yet undetermined if these are past employees or still serving in SAPS today.”
Smith said the recordings contained numerous comments which seemed “unethical or criminal in nature”, including that the “planning meetings” are being facilitated with national ministers and where money or “payment” was discussed.
Smith's response can be read in full here.
