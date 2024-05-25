Politics

Elections 2024

25 May 2024

All the latest news, view and coverage of the 2024 general elections.

Politics Editor's Choice

‘I'm right, the learned friends are not’: Zuma ...

Former president Jacob Zuma had a nostalgic moment when he recorded an “address to the nation” on Thursday, promising ...

By SINESIPHO SCHRIEBER
Politics

ANC commits to basic income grant within two years of its new government

Party says several funding options will be explored, including ‘new progressive tax measures’

Kgothatso Madisa
Journalist
Politics Editor's Choice

ANC support grows in weeks before elections, poll shows

Support for the ANC has risen in the weeks leading up to this month's elections, a tracking poll shows, suggesting it ...

By Bhargav Acharya
News

Mokonyane confident of ANC victory in East Cape

As the last lap of campaigning intensifies before the polls next week, ANC first deputy secretary-general Nomvula ...

By MANDILAKHE KWABABANA
Politics

Smaller parties explain how they’ll fire up economic growth

Six smaller political parties vying for seats in parliament presented ideas on how they could grow SA’s economy by 6% ...

By MANDILAKHE KWABABANA
News

WATCH: How post-election coalitions and scenarios line up

Business Day TV spoke to Financial Mail features and cover editor Shirley de Villiers

By Business Day TV
Politics

Final countdown: A guide to final election rallies this weekend

The country’s three biggest political parties are holding their final campaign rallies as electioneering reaches the ...

Andisiwe Makinana
Political correspondent
Politics Editor's Choice

POLL | Does the ANC deserve another chance at being sole governing party?

Is the ANC getting a vote of confidence from you next week Wednesday?

By Rethabile Radebe
Politics

Politics

Woman accused of removing, damaging EFF posters

The EFF in Buffalo City Metro has expressed disappointment after a handful of its posters were taken down and damaged ...

By ZIYANDA ZWENI
Politics

ANC is the only way, Mabuyane tells mourners at Dwaba funeral

The ANC is the only party the people of the country can rely on. This was a bold assertion by Eastern Cape premier ...

By ZIYANDA ZWENI
News

Those ‘ruining party from inside’ known to ANC, Mbalula says at ...

ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula has likened the ANC to a Christian song about standing firm in Jordan, saying ...

By ZIYANDA ZWENI
Politics

PAC ready to enter into coalitions after May 29

The PAC says it is ready to enter into coalition governments after the May 29 general election. In an interview with ...

By ZIYANDA ZWENI
Politics

Steenhuisen defends DA’s controversial flag-burning election advert

DA leader John Steenhuisen has stood by his party’s controversial flag-burning advertisement, saying he was “very ...

By ZIYANDA ZWENI
News

Dissatisfied villagers willing to make their mark for change

Several people especially the elderly in Eastern Cape communities are excited to walk to the voting stations and mark ...

By ZIYANDA ZWENI
News

‘We are told to vote yet we have no water’

Though infrastructure for taps to supply drinking water in Ngunduza village in Centane was completed more than a ...

By ZIYANDA ZWENI
News

Service delivery woes set to hit voter turnout

In the wake of the tragic accident that killed 26 people in 2020, the  government promised to fix the stretch of ...

By ZIYANDA ZWENI
News

MABUYANE | Achieving democratic dreams still challenging

Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane has admitted achieving the full vision of the Bill of Rights outlined in the ...

By Ziyanda Zweni
News

Listen to the people to show vision as a leader, says chief

Traditional leaders in the Eastern Cape have called for government to heed the “complex issues” raised by aggrieved ...

By Ziyanda Zweni
News

Voting never gets old for veteran citizens

When Zingisile  Mhlanga queued outside a voting station in East London on April 27 1994 and placed an X next to the ...

By ZIYANDA ZWENI
News

SA’s democracy ‘critical but stable’

South Africa celebrates 30 years of democracy on Saturday. But as the country marks many social, political and ...

By ZIYANDA ZWENI and APHIWE DEKLERK
News

Promises of Freedom Charter nearly met — ANC

As the country celebrates 30 years of democracy, the ruling party in the Eastern Cape believes it has almost perfected ...

By ZIYANDA ZWENI and APHIWE DEKLERK
Politics

Six Eastern Cape party leaders contesting for presidential hot seat

When the country goes to the voting booth on May 29 for the national and provincial government elections, the ...

By APHIWE DEKLERK
Politics

Ramaphosa’s jobs promise gets frosty reception

As President Cyril Ramaphosa promised five million jobs to Eastern Cape residents, hundreds of workers protested over ...

By ZIYANDA ZWENI and APHIWE DEKLERK
Politics

ANC, EFF face off in lively election debate

  The road to this year’s general elections became more interesting on Wednesday night when the ANC went ...

By APHIWE DEKLERK
Politics

IEC promises 'smooth' elections in the Eastern Cape

The Independent Electoral Commission in the Eastern Cape has moved to ensure political parties of smooth elections come ...

By APHIWE DEKLERK
News

Going the extra mile to make voting in Duncan ...

As millions of South Africans exercised their right to vote for the first time 30 years ago, some went above and ...

By MANDILAKHE KWABABANA
News

R1bn paid out in Eastern Cape land claims brings positive change for some

Despite the government having spent nearly R1bn in the last year to compensate people who were forcefully removed from ...

By MANDILAKHE KWABABANA
News

Middle class must do more to uplift poor, Fort Hare dialogue told

“The South African middle class has a role to uplift our people, to minimise the scourge of inequality.” This view ...

By MANDILAKHE KWABABANA
Politics

Holomisa endorses calls for National Dialogue post elections

The United Democratic Movement (UDM) Premier candidate in the Eastern Cape ,Bantu Holomisa has called for a national ...

By MANDILAKHE KWABABANA
Politics

Azapo wants provincial governments to be scrapped

Proposals to remove provincial governments and give municipalities more authority over local affairs have been made ...

By MANDILAKHE KWABABANA
News

Politics

Mandela’s grandson, Mandla, not on ANC’s parliament list

While Eastern Cape traditional leaders on the ANC candidates’ list for the 2024 elections could see the number of ...

By LULAMILE FENI
Politics

Holomisa’s plans to improve state of Eastern Cape

Fixing the province’s dilapidated infrastructure and reviving abandoned firms to create job opportunities and ...

By MANDILAKHE KWABABANA
Politics

Expats set the election ball rolling

The 2024 SA general election begins this weekend as thousands of expats in more than 100 countries cast their ...

By ASANDA NINI
News Editor's Choice

Rural voters weigh frustrations vs ANC loyalty

In Nelson Mandela's hometown Qunu there has been no running water since 2016, jobs are scarce and crime is rising as ...

By Nellie Peyton and Nqobile Dludla
Politics

Health MEC brushes aside NHI detractors

Health MEC Nomakhosazana Meth hit back at detractors of the government’s National Health Insurance scheme on ...

By SIKHO NTSHOBANE
Politics

Today’s leaders neglecting the RDP of the soul — Fikeni

The current crop of political leaders in the Eastern Cape and the country are unlike the previous leaders who ushered ...

By ASANDA NINI
News

INSIGHT | Flag-burning — a powerful symbol of free speech

When the DA capped its campaign with an election advertisement, launched on Sunday, showing the SA flag in the ...

By Nkosikhulule Nyembezi
News

WATCH | Bhekisisa: Three decades and six ministers: How is SA’s healthcare ...

From struggles and scandals to feats and forward thinking, South Africa’s health system has seen it all over the past ...

By BHEKISISA CENTRE FOR HEALTH JOURNALISM
