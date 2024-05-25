Elections 2024

Former president Jacob Zuma had a nostalgic moment when he recorded an “address to the nation” on Thursday, promising ...
Party says several funding options will be explored, including ‘new progressive tax measures’
Support for the ANC has risen in the weeks leading up to this month's elections, a tracking poll shows, suggesting it ...
As the last lap of campaigning intensifies before the polls next week, ANC first deputy secretary-general Nomvula ...
Six smaller political parties vying for seats in parliament presented ideas on how they could grow SA’s economy by 6% ...
Business Day TV spoke to Financial Mail features and cover editor Shirley de Villiers
The country’s three biggest political parties are holding their final campaign rallies as electioneering reaches the ...
Is the ANC getting a vote of confidence from you next week Wednesday?
The EFF in Buffalo City Metro has expressed disappointment after a handful of its posters were taken down and damaged ...
The ANC is the only party the people of the country can rely on.
This was a bold assertion by Eastern Cape premier ...
ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula has likened the ANC to a Christian song about standing firm in Jordan, saying ...
The PAC says it is ready to enter into coalition governments after the May 29 general election.
In an interview with ...
DA leader John Steenhuisen has stood by his party’s controversial flag-burning advertisement, saying he was “very ...
Several people especially the elderly in Eastern Cape communities are excited to walk to the voting stations and mark ...
Though infrastructure for taps to supply drinking water in Ngunduza village in Centane was completed more than a ...
In the wake of the tragic accident that killed 26 people in 2020, the government promised to fix the stretch of ...
Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane has admitted achieving the full vision of the Bill of Rights outlined in the ...
Traditional leaders in the Eastern Cape have called for government to heed the “complex issues” raised by aggrieved ...
When Zingisile Mhlanga queued outside a voting station in East London on April 27 1994 and placed an X next to the ...
South Africa celebrates 30 years of democracy on Saturday. But as the country marks many social, political and ...
As the country celebrates 30 years of democracy, the ruling party in the Eastern Cape believes it has almost perfected ...
When the country goes to the voting booth on May 29 for the national and provincial government elections, the ...
As President Cyril Ramaphosa promised five million jobs to Eastern Cape residents, hundreds of workers protested over ...
The road to this year’s general elections became more interesting on Wednesday night when the ANC went ...
The Independent Electoral Commission in the Eastern Cape has moved to ensure political parties of smooth elections come ...
As millions of South Africans exercised their right to vote for the first time 30 years ago, some went above and ...
Despite the government having spent nearly R1bn in the last year to compensate people who were forcefully removed from ...
“The South African middle class has a role to uplift our people, to minimise the scourge of inequality.”
This view ...
The United Democratic Movement (UDM) Premier candidate in the Eastern Cape ,Bantu Holomisa has called for a national ...
Proposals to remove provincial governments and give municipalities more authority over local affairs have been made ...
While Eastern Cape traditional leaders on the ANC candidates’ list for the 2024 elections could see the number of ...
Fixing the province’s dilapidated infrastructure and reviving abandoned firms to create job opportunities and ...
The 2024 SA general election begins this weekend as thousands of expats in more than 100 countries cast their ...
In Nelson Mandela's hometown Qunu there has been no running water since 2016, jobs are scarce and crime is rising as ...
Health MEC Nomakhosazana Meth hit back at detractors of the government’s National Health Insurance scheme on ...
The current crop of political leaders in the Eastern Cape and the country are unlike the previous leaders who ushered ...
When the DA capped its campaign with an election advertisement, launched on Sunday, showing the SA flag in the ...
From struggles and scandals to feats and forward thinking, South Africa’s health system has seen it all over the past ...
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Elections 2024
All the latest news, view and coverage of the 2024 general elections.
Follow Daily Dispatch online and on our social media channels for up-to-the-minute news from the Eastern Cape and across SA.
‘I'm right, the learned friends are not’: Zuma ...
Former president Jacob Zuma had a nostalgic moment when he recorded an “address to the nation” on Thursday, promising ...
ANC commits to basic income grant within two years of its new government
Party says several funding options will be explored, including ‘new progressive tax measures’
ANC support grows in weeks before elections, poll shows
Support for the ANC has risen in the weeks leading up to this month's elections, a tracking poll shows, suggesting it ...
Mokonyane confident of ANC victory in East Cape
As the last lap of campaigning intensifies before the polls next week, ANC first deputy secretary-general Nomvula ...
Smaller parties explain how they’ll fire up economic growth
Six smaller political parties vying for seats in parliament presented ideas on how they could grow SA’s economy by 6% ...
WATCH: How post-election coalitions and scenarios line up
Business Day TV spoke to Financial Mail features and cover editor Shirley de Villiers
Final countdown: A guide to final election rallies this weekend
The country’s three biggest political parties are holding their final campaign rallies as electioneering reaches the ...
POLL | Does the ANC deserve another chance at being sole governing party?
Is the ANC getting a vote of confidence from you next week Wednesday?
Smaller parties explain how they’ll fire up economic growth
Six smaller political parties vying for seats in parliament presented ideas on how they could grow SA’s economy by 6% ...
Woman accused of removing, damaging EFF posters
The EFF in Buffalo City Metro has expressed disappointment after a handful of its posters were taken down and damaged ...
ANC is the only way, Mabuyane tells mourners at Dwaba funeral
The ANC is the only party the people of the country can rely on. This was a bold assertion by Eastern Cape premier ...
Those ‘ruining party from inside’ known to ANC, Mbalula says at ...
ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula has likened the ANC to a Christian song about standing firm in Jordan, saying ...
PAC ready to enter into coalitions after May 29
The PAC says it is ready to enter into coalition governments after the May 29 general election. In an interview with ...
Steenhuisen defends DA’s controversial flag-burning election advert
DA leader John Steenhuisen has stood by his party’s controversial flag-burning advertisement, saying he was “very ...
Dissatisfied villagers willing to make their mark for change
Several people especially the elderly in Eastern Cape communities are excited to walk to the voting stations and mark ...
‘We are told to vote yet we have no water’
Though infrastructure for taps to supply drinking water in Ngunduza village in Centane was completed more than a ...
Service delivery woes set to hit voter turnout
In the wake of the tragic accident that killed 26 people in 2020, the government promised to fix the stretch of ...
MABUYANE | Achieving democratic dreams still challenging
Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane has admitted achieving the full vision of the Bill of Rights outlined in the ...
Listen to the people to show vision as a leader, says chief
Traditional leaders in the Eastern Cape have called for government to heed the “complex issues” raised by aggrieved ...
Voting never gets old for veteran citizens
When Zingisile Mhlanga queued outside a voting station in East London on April 27 1994 and placed an X next to the ...
SA’s democracy ‘critical but stable’
South Africa celebrates 30 years of democracy on Saturday. But as the country marks many social, political and ...
Promises of Freedom Charter nearly met — ANC
As the country celebrates 30 years of democracy, the ruling party in the Eastern Cape believes it has almost perfected ...
Six Eastern Cape party leaders contesting for presidential hot seat
When the country goes to the voting booth on May 29 for the national and provincial government elections, the ...
Ramaphosa’s jobs promise gets frosty reception
As President Cyril Ramaphosa promised five million jobs to Eastern Cape residents, hundreds of workers protested over ...
ANC, EFF face off in lively election debate
The road to this year’s general elections became more interesting on Wednesday night when the ANC went ...
IEC promises 'smooth' elections in the Eastern Cape
The Independent Electoral Commission in the Eastern Cape has moved to ensure political parties of smooth elections come ...
Going the extra mile to make voting in Duncan ...
As millions of South Africans exercised their right to vote for the first time 30 years ago, some went above and ...
R1bn paid out in Eastern Cape land claims brings positive change for some
Despite the government having spent nearly R1bn in the last year to compensate people who were forcefully removed from ...
Middle class must do more to uplift poor, Fort Hare dialogue told
“The South African middle class has a role to uplift our people, to minimise the scourge of inequality.” This view ...
Holomisa endorses calls for National Dialogue post elections
The United Democratic Movement (UDM) Premier candidate in the Eastern Cape ,Bantu Holomisa has called for a national ...
Azapo wants provincial governments to be scrapped
Proposals to remove provincial governments and give municipalities more authority over local affairs have been made ...
Mokonyane confident of ANC victory in East Cape
As the last lap of campaigning intensifies before the polls next week, ANC first deputy secretary-general Nomvula ...
Mandela’s grandson, Mandla, not on ANC’s parliament list
While Eastern Cape traditional leaders on the ANC candidates’ list for the 2024 elections could see the number of ...
Holomisa’s plans to improve state of Eastern Cape
Fixing the province’s dilapidated infrastructure and reviving abandoned firms to create job opportunities and ...
Expats set the election ball rolling
The 2024 SA general election begins this weekend as thousands of expats in more than 100 countries cast their ...
Rural voters weigh frustrations vs ANC loyalty
In Nelson Mandela's hometown Qunu there has been no running water since 2016, jobs are scarce and crime is rising as ...
Health MEC brushes aside NHI detractors
Health MEC Nomakhosazana Meth hit back at detractors of the government’s National Health Insurance scheme on ...
Today’s leaders neglecting the RDP of the soul — Fikeni
The current crop of political leaders in the Eastern Cape and the country are unlike the previous leaders who ushered ...
INSIGHT | Flag-burning — a powerful symbol of free speech
When the DA capped its campaign with an election advertisement, launched on Sunday, showing the SA flag in the ...
WATCH | Bhekisisa: Three decades and six ministers: How is SA’s healthcare ...
From struggles and scandals to feats and forward thinking, South Africa’s health system has seen it all over the past ...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos