Mamelodi Sundowns’ hopes of an emphatic start to their Caf Champions League campaign have been handed a blow with the absence of key striker Percy Tau‚ whose innocuous bookings in the previous round could come back to haunt the club.

Tau‚ who is odds-on favourite to be named the best player in the country at the Premier Soccer League awards later this month‚ could yet cost his side dear after being cautioned in both legs of Sundowns’ preliminary round victory over Rayon Sport of Rwanda.

He misses out tonight when the Brazilians host holders Wydad Casablanca at Lucas Moripe Stadium in Atteridgeville. The kick-off is at 9pm.

He was booked in the away leg in Kigali against Rayon where Sundowns drew and then again in the return at Loftus Versfeld‚ where the Brazilians went through 2-0 on aggregate.

Both yellow cards seemed unnecessary and highlight how players need to keep both their tongue and tempers in check and be more circumspect in their tackling‚ or they effectively can hurt their own clubs.

In the Confederation of African Football (Caf) club competitions‚ two bookings result in an automatic one-match suspension. A red card is also a one-game suspension. Sundowns are now likely to turn to Khama Billiat to lead the line upfront.

Although he scored in Sundowns’ last game against Ajax Cape Town‚ there is now visible frustration at the club over the frequent absences of the Zimbabwe international‚ who is continually falling prey to injury. Billiat is not expected to renew his contract when it expires at the end of June.

Albeit that Billiat’s lightweight frame comes in for a pounding from opposing defenders‚ the Sundowns’ coaching staff have made it privately clear that they are not always convinced that the Zimbabwe international is genuinely injured.

Last month‚ coach Pitso Mosimane also showed his irritation when reporters questioned him again about Billiat’s contract status.

“We’ve spoken about the Khama story repeatedly. We are getting bored about Khama. The story of Khama‚ let’s not talk about because it’s annoying having to give the same answer‚” said Mosimane.

l Mosimane has said that he is scheduled to meet with Andile Jali‚ the Bafana Bafana mifielder whose agent Mike Makaab says will sign for either Kaizer Chiefs‚ Orlando Pirates or the Brazilians soon. Jali ended his contract with Belgian club Oostende two weeks ago after almost four-and-a-half seasons in the Jupiler League.

“He is a tiger‚ especially when he feels disrespected‚” Mosimane said of the dynamic central midfielder. “He’ll come out. The question is does he want to play for us?”

Chiefs have reportedly joined Pirates and Sundowns in making offers in the race Jali’s signature. Downs’ offer is financially better‚ but the midfielder’s heart apparently lies with Pirates.

Pirates chairman Irvin Khoza is apparently trying to formulate a deal that can be attractive to Jali‚ even if it does not meet Sundowns’ offer monetarily. — Additional reporting by Bareng-Batho Kortjaas