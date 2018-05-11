Konkco will see action in ring at last

Long spells of inactivity are set to end for fight-starved IBO mini-flyweight champion Simpiwe Konkco after his promoter announced that he would return to action next month.

Konkco from Mthatha but now based in Johannesburg, has gone a whole year without a fight sparking concerns that he may be stripped his world title belt and forfeit his high rankings in other world bodies.

However his promoter Rodney Berman revealed that he was planning to bring Konkco to the ring in East London against Mexican Moises Calleros.

“We are working on something to bring Konkco back in the ring,” said Berman.

“He is a crowd favourite in the Eastern Cape so it makes sense to organise his fight there.”

Konkco drew a full house at Orient Theatre when he beat Mdantsane favourite son Nkosinathi Joyi in defence of his IBO mini-flyweight title in 2016.

That win was followed by a dominant performance over Filipino Lito Dante in June last year.

Should he go full year without activity and with no fight being schedule Konkco will suffer a great deal.

But Berman is allaying any fear of that happening.

“No we cannot allow Konkco to be stripped of his title and lose his high ranking,” he said.

“We will bring him back and the fight against this Mexican may lead to mega bouts for him.”

In Calleros, Konkco will have his hands full as the Mexican is fresh from a losing effort in a WBO world title challenge against reigning champion Ryuya Yamanaka on Japan two months ago.

Calleros is renown for losing a highly controversial decision to another Japanese Tatsuya Fukuhara in a WBO interim title clash.

Calleros has also beaten fighters of note in the division including two wins over Joyi conqueror Mario Rodriguez who surprised the then seemingly invincible Mdantsane hero when he dethroned him of his IBF title.

Konkco is rated third by the WBC and number eight by the WBA and IBF.

Having won 12 of his last 13 fights, he’s also one of the hottest fighters in the division, a sure match for any of the other champions.

Konkco, who is now 30 years old, has deceptive record of five losses in 23 bouts.

He suffered the majority of his losses while learning the ropes in Mthatha.

He has been crying out for action pleading that boxing is his only source of income.

Despite the inactivity he has never missed a day in training.

“He’s always in the gym working hard,” said Konkco’s trainer Colin Nathan.

“When the call comes, we’ll be ready. With luck, he fights again next month.” — Boxing Mecca