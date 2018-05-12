Striker Niang’s training boosts youth academy’s confidence

Former Mamelodi Sundowns striker Mame Niang, who’s now at National First Division sid Royal Eagles, is in East London to assist the Carlos Soccer Youth Development Academy (CSYDA) U17 side ahead of their two crucial clashes next month.

The West Bank Prison-based soccer academy will take on SuperSport United at TUT Stadium on June 23 and will then head to Naturena to take on a Kaizer Chiefs development side on June 24.

Mame said, after having spent a couple of days with the CSYDA cadets, he was positive they would give the topflight teams a run for their money.

The former Senegalese international said he wanted to make an impact in the lives of the hopefuls.

“I have a relationship with the founder of the academy. Carlos and I know how challenging it is to run a football academy,” Niang said.

“It’s been four years and there’s been so much improvement with this stable. I also have a football academy in Senegal and I have also sold so many players in the top league over the years.

“But Carlos’ academy has been one of my priorities and I make time, even if it’s once a year, to come and help the boys.

“I believe they need motivation we had while growing up.”

The former Stoke City striker said there was nothing better than spending time in East London during the off-season and helping out at the academy at the same time.

“I’ve been training with the boys since Monday and I can say there’s a lot of talent here.

“I want to help kids because when I started playing soccer at a young age, I didn’t even have soccer boots.

“It was a luxury,” Niang

“I remember as a 14-year-old I didn’t have soccer boots. I picked a boot up on the streets and played with it.

“It’s encouraging how the guys in the academy have resources at their disposal and the passion and drive to succeed.

“Right now they are ready to play Chiefs and SuperSport.”

Niang said nothing was more exciting than training young boys because they still lacked tactical awareness of the game.

“This means they play to enjoy the game, which is special because I know that’s how it all begins.”

CSYDA founder Mtshamba said the boys had been working hard and seeing their idol Niang was a great boost to their confidence.

“When we launched in 2013, Mame was here so it’s nothing new to us.

“He’s here to enhance these boys performance.

“With U15 boys, you could really see there’s fire in their eyes the moment they saw him.

“He always supported our cadets when he was at SuperSport and Sundowns and even after he went to Norway,” Mtshamba said.