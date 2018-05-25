Bulldogs take aim at Boland: No major changes for Buffalo City tie

A thrilling encounter is set to be on the cards tonight as the Border Bulldogs take on the Boland Cavaliers in their SuperSport Rugby Challenge match at the Buffalo City Stadium.

The Bulldogs have named a largely unchanged team from their last match, a 22-17 win over the Eastern Province Elephants at the same ground two weeks ago, and they will be hoping to take that momentum into tonight’s match.

Only one change has been made to the forward pack with eighthman Athenkosi Manentsa coming in for Sokupumla Xakalashe who drops out of the match 22.

Sethu Tom also drops out of the match 22 with Somila Mantyoyi coming into the inside centre berth and Aphiwe Stemele comes in at flyhalf with Sinovuyo Nyoka dropping to the bench.

“Our main change is at flyhalf, Aphiwe Stemele is going to get another start, he has been training well with the guys, he understands what the team expects from him and I think he is going to fit in well,” explained Bulldogs coach Tiger Mangweni.

“Our other changes in the team are more rotational as we continue to give as much of the squad game time.”

The Bulldogs have also gone with a five-two forwards to backs split on the bench, with the coaching staff believing they need more power to come off the bench in the second half.

“We feel the forward battle is going to be an important one in this game, to lay the platform for the backline to attack off, so we have gone with four props in the match 22,” added Mangweni.

“So we have gone with five forwards and two backline players on the bench, which we are very comfortable with as Sinovuyo Nyoka and Somila Jho can cover every position in the backline between them.”

In the first match between the two sides in Port Elizabeth last month, the Cavaliers emerged as emphatic victors 51-24 on the day.

However the Bulldogs had been well in it, leading going into the final quarter when they fell away suddenly to hand the Cavaliers the thumping win.

If the Bulldogs are to overturn that result tonight they will need to produce a full 80-minute effort and cut down on the silly made in that match.

“I think that Boland are a good side, they are very good with ball in hand, we can’t take them lightly and they came close to upsetting Province, so it is going to be a very tough game,” admitted Mangweni.

“We have been improving since that first match against them, we have been making less errors and that is important for the team, to mistakes they keep getting better with each game.

“But I think we have a good enough team to get a win, we just have to stay focused and do the basics right and we will be able to come out on top.”

The match kicks off at 7pm and entry will cost R40 for adults and R20 for scholars.

Bulldogs team is: Sonwabiso Mqalo; Siphosenkosi Nofemele, Lonwabo Ntleki, Somila Mantyoyi, Lelethu Gcilitshane; Aphiwe Stemele, Bangi Kobese; Athenkosi Manentsa, Billy Dutton (capt), Onke Dubase, Johannes Janse van Rensburg, Hendri Storm, Lwando Mabenge, Mihlali Mpafi, Blake Kyd

Reserves:

Maliviwe Simanga, Yanga Xakalashe, Siyamthanda Ngande, Athenkosi Khetani, Nkosikhona Nofuma, Sinovuyo Nyoka, Somila Jho.