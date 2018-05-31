Mdantsane star gets Bok green light
Mapimpi to be in starting lineup in Washington clash
Electric-paced former Southern Kings try-machine Makazole “Drex” Mapimpi has been included in the Springbok starting lineup for their opening match of the season against Wales in Washington DC on Saturday night.
