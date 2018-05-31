Tigers to end their poor fortunes

Future Tigers caretaker coach Vuyo “George” Tyelo admits things didn’t go their way in the ABC Motsepe League this season, but after finishing in the top six, he’s sure the Ginsberg side will bounce back and might win the league next season. Tyelo said this past season, which was won by Tornado, was very tough for them because of obvious reasons.

