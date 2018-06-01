Kolisi is perfect fit for Bok role
The Stormers star has backing to keep armband
It is probably reflective of the changing‚ more inclusive times in South African rugby‚ that the incoming‚ once-off Springbok captain hails his successor‚ for potentially only the remainder of June‚ as the “obvious choice”. However‚ Pieter-Steph du Toit‚ who will become the 60th man to lead the Springboks when they play Wales in Washington tomorrow‚ is in little doubt that his Stormers teammate and captain‚ Siya Kolisi‚ is made for the job.
