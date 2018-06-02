Sport helping dreams come true

For Vuyisani Galada, playing organised sport means she can some day achieve her life-long dream of playing in the Brutal Fruit Netball Premier League. Galada, 24, a finance, economics and accounting level three student at Ingwe TVET, said she always looked forward to playing in the Get Out and Play Sporting tournament.

