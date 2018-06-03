Give Siya Kolisi the same respect you afford to Serena Williams and Usian Bolt‚ says Danny Jordaan

Danny Jordaan says South Africans must give new Springbok captain Siya Kolisi the same respect they usually accord to black sports stars from other parts of the world without a fuss. Kolisi will captain the Boks in the three Tests against England this month and the South African Football Association (Safa) president said SA's first black African skipper must be honored in the same way that Brazil football legend Pele‚ tennis queen Serena Williams‚ Formula One ace Lewis Hamilton and many others a...

