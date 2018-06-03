SA Cricketer of the year Kagiso Rabada sets new targets

SA Cricketer of the year Kagiso “KG” Rabada is targeting the outgoing series to Sri Lanka next month to make his return from the injury that ruled him out of the Delhi Daredevils' roster in the lucrative Indian Premier League (IPL). Rabada has been out of action with the lower back stress he suffered during the fourth and final Test match against Australia at the Wanderers Stadium in April.

