And there lies one of the tenants of Ajax’s arguments‚ that the awarding of the points to opponents from the matches in which they fielded Zimbabwe striker Tendai Ndoro was unprecedented‚ rendering the arbitration ruling too harsh and therefore grounds for it to be set aside.

This verdict appears to vindicate that argument‚ with the arbiter in the Phiva Stars case not taking that step.

It will be a cause for Ajax to argue they have been unfairly dealt with by their arbiter‚ Advocate William Mokhari.

“The severity of the punishment [handed to Ajax] has never happened before‚ so why is it happening now?

“That is one of our arguments and certainly this [Phiva Stars] verdict provides another leg in our favour‚” Ajax CEO Ari Efstathiou told TimesLIVE on Monday.

“It is something we will take to [the South Gauteng High Court] when the review of case is heard on June 14 and 15.”

Ajax were punished for fielding Ndoro‚ despite having a mandate from the Premier Soccer League Dispute Resolution Chamber to do so‚ with the club the striker’s third of the season‚ in contravention of FIFA regulations.

They are seeking to have the verdict of Mokhare‚ with the aim of being restored to number 15 in the Absa Premiership.

That would either trigger a replay of the Promotion/Relegation Play-Offs that were won by Black Leopards last week or force the league to find another solution.