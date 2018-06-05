Tornado have to find a way to win

Tornado got their National First Division playoffs campaign off with a nil-all draw against North West’s Buya Msuthu when the two sides met at the Seshego Stadium in Polokwane yesterday. The one point earned means the Mdantsane-based outfit will need to get maximum points against the hosts The Dolphins at midday today, or they will be sent packing.

